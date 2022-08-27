The second match of the Asia Cup 2022 between the two traditional-rivals India (IND) and Pakistan (PAK) is scheduled to take place on August 28 at the Dubai International Stadium. The much awaited high profile meeting between India and Pakistan will kick-start at 07:30 PM IST. Meanwhile,fans searching for India vs Pakistan Dream11 Team Prediction in the Asia Cup 2022 can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs PAK Cricket Match in Dubai.

The mother of all battles is just hours away as India andPakistan take on each other. After going through a long tunnel of disappointments, Pakistan was finally able to rub it off in their previous face-off against India in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Babar Azam-led men etched a new script that day in the India-Pakistan rivalry, defeating India by 10 wickets. The scenes of the previous encounter against Pakistan will be still pulsating in the minds of Men in Blue and would definitely seek revenge. Overall, both the teams are in decent form especially India who has played plenty of cricket this season against the big teams. India and Pakistan, both have mastered the T20 format and to speculate a favourite at this point would appear to be preferential. Who Will Win India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022? Before Your Prediction, Check Google's Win Probability for IND vs PAK T20 Clash.

IND vs PAK, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers- Rishab Pant (IND), Mohammad Rizwan (PAK) could be picked as your wicket-keepers.

IND vs PAK, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Virat Kohli (IND), Suryakumar Yadav (IND), Rohit Sharma (IND), Babar Azam (PAK) can be the batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

IND vs PAK, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Shadab Khan (PAK), Hardik Pandya (IND) could be your all-rounder picks.

IND vs PAK, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Yuzvendra Chahal (IND), Haris Rauf (PAK), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (IND) could form the bowling attack in your IND vs PAK Dream11 team.

IND vs PAK, Dream11 Team Prediction:

Rishabh Pant (IND), Mohammad Rizwan (PAK),Virat Kohli (IND), Suryakumar Yadav (IND), Rohit Sharma (IND), Babar Azam (PAK),Shadab Khan (PAK), Hardik Pandya (IND),Yuzvendra Chahal (IND), Haris Rauf (PAK), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (IND).

Babar Azam (PAK) could be named as the captain of your IND vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy Team, while as Hardik Pandya (IND) could be selected as the Vice-captain.

