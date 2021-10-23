The stage at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai is set for the electrifying contest between India and Pakistan. The match is said to be a high octane encounter and we shall be bringing to you the Dream11 team which will help you build your playing XI for the game. We shall make a pick of wicket-keeper, batsmen, bowlers, and of course all-rounders for the match. But before that, let’s have a look at the preview of the game. So, India is looking to extend their winning streak. IND vs PAK Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About T20 World Cup 2021 Match 16.

India in the T20I World Cup matches enjoys a 5-0 winning streak and Pakistan will be looking to end this winning streak. The two teams have played eight T20I games overall the out of which India has won seven of them. A while ago we told you that Mohammed Amir had given his verdict on who between the two teams could walk away with a win. He had said that the game will be a 60-40 affair but India would hold a slight edge over Pakistan. Now let’s have a look at the Dream11 team for the match below.

IND vs PAK Super 12 Match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Dream11 Prediction: Wicket-Keepers – Mohammad Rizwan (PAK) can be the wicket-keeper in your Dream11 IND vs PAK team.

IND vs PAK Super 12 Match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Dream11 Prediction: Batsmen – Rohit Sharma (IND), Fakhar Zaman (PAK), Suryakumar Yadav (IND) would be ideal batsmen for your playing XI.

IND vs PAK Super 12 Match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Dream11 Prediction: All-Rounders – Ravindra Jadeja (IND), Mohammad Hafeez (PAK) can be the all-rounders in your team.

IND vs PAK Super 12 Match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Dream11 Prediction: Bowlers – Jasprit Bumrah (IND), Mohammed Shami (IND), Hasan Ali (PAK) can be the bowlers.

IND vs PAK Super 12 Match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Mohammad Rizwan (PAK), Rohit Sharma (IND), Fakhar Zaman (PAK), Suryakumar Yadav (IND), Ravindra Jadeja (IND), Mohammad Hafeez (PAK), Jasprit Bumrah (IND), Mohammed Shami (IND), Hasan Ali (PAK).

Rohit Sharma (IND) can be named as the captain in your IND vs PAK Dream11 Team while Fakhar Zaman (PAK) can be selected as the vice-captain.

