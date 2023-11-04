IND vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction: Two semi-finalists and tournament favourites India and South Africa take on each other in the match number 37 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. While India are unbeaten so far in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, South Africa have lost just one match; that too against Netherlands. Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in IND vs SA on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips news and team prediction ahead of IND vs SA ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match. India vs South Africa ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need To Know About IND vs SA CWC Match in Kolkata.

India vs South Africa is being already billed as the dry-run for potential ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final as both the sides are tipped to make it to the summit clash. Meanwhile, in the IND vs SA Dream11 fantasy playing XI we have picked six players from the Indian team and five from South Africa to complete our IND vs SA Dream11 fantasy playing XI. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table Updated: Check Latest Team Standings With Net Run Rate of CWC23 in India.

IND vs SA CWC 2023 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Quinton de Kock (SA), Heinrich Klaasen (SA), and KL Rahul (IND).

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma (IND), Virat Kohli (IND) and Rassie Van der Dussen (SA).

All-rounders: Aiden Markam (SA) and Marco Jansen (SA)

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah (IND), Kuldeep Yadav (IND) and Mohammed Shami (IND).

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Virat Kohli (c) and Quinton de Kock (vc).

India Likely XI: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

South Africa Likely XI: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Quinton de Kock (SA), Heinrich Klaasen (SA), KL Rahul (IND), Rohit Sharma (IND), Virat Kohli (IND), Rassie Van der Dussen (SA), Aiden Markam (SA), Marco Jansen (SA), Jasprit Bumrah (IND), Kuldeep Yadav (IND) and Mohammed Shami (IND).

