With an aim to clinch the series, Virat Kohli and his men will be looking to win the second Test at the Wanderers in Johannesburg. The visitors already have a 1-0 lead. In this game, we shall have a look at the Dream11 team which will help you pick your choice of wicketkeeper, batsmen, bowlers and all-rounders. But that's in the latter part of the article. For now, we shall have a look at the preview of the match first. So, the second Test will begin at 01.30 pm IST and the toss will take place 30 minutes before the game. India vs South Africa 2nd Test 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs SA Cricket Match in Johannesburg.

This game is quite an important one for both India and South Africa. On one hand, where the hosts will look to seal the series, the home team will give their best to come back in the second match. The hosts could however drop Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane from the team owing to their below-par performances. The team could include Shreyas Iyer and Hanuma Vihari in the playing XI. However, the Indian team management so far has not given any signs of replacing the two stalwarts. Now, let's have a look at the Dream11 team.

IND vs SA 2nd Test 2021-22 Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper - Rishabh Pant (IND) can be your keeper.

IND vs SA 2nd Test 2021-22 Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen - Virat Kohli (IND), Mayank Agarwal (IND), Temba Bavuma (SA) and Dean Elgar (SA) can be the batters.

IND vs SA 2nd Test 2021-22 Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Wiaan Mulder (IND) can be the sole all-rounder.

IND vs SA 2nd Test 2021-22 Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Jasprit Bumrah (IND), Mohammed Shami (IND), Mohammed Siraj (IND), Kagiso Rabada (SA), Lungi Ngidi (SA) can comprise the bowling attack.

SA vs IND 2nd Test 2021-22 Dream11 Team Prediction: Rishabh Pant (IND), Virat Kohli (IND), Mayank Agarwal (IND), Temba Bavuma (SA) and Dean Elgar (SA), Wiaan Mulder (IND), Jasprit Bumrah (IND), Mohammed Shami (IND), Mohammed Siraj (IND), Kagiso Rabada (SA), Lungi Ngidi (SA)

