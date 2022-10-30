India were handed a defeat by an impressive South Africa side at the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday, October 30. This was India’s first loss of the tournament after wins over Pakistan and Netherlands to kick-start the tournament. Lungi Ngidi was South Africa’s protagonist with the ball in hand as he marked his return to the team with impressive figures of 4/29 in his four overs, which wrecked the Indian batting order. Suryakumar Yadav however, showed why he was rated so highly as one of the best in this format with a brilliant 66 off 40 deliveries. He shouldered the responsibility of steering India’s ship after they were at 49/5 at one stage. Ravichandran Ashwin Attempts to Mankad David Miller During IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 Clash (Watch Video)

He and Dinesh Karthik put together a 52-run partnership, that brought some sort of stability to the Indian innings. But Dinesh Karthik’s dismissal once again brought South Africa into the game and SKY, left alone to take India to a good total, perished in the effort to do so in the 19th over. India ended up with 133/9 in their 20 overs.

Chasing 134 would have seemed to be a cakewalk for many but not South Africa, who had to deal with the double wicket blow of Quinton de Kock and Rilee Rossouw, both falling to Arshdeep Singh. Skipper Temba Bavuma’s terrible run with the bat continued before David Miller and Aiden Markram steadied the Proteas ship with a game-changing 76-run partnership. India were also poor on the field with Virat Kohli dropping a catch and Rohit Sharma, an easy run out chance. Eventually, Miller hung around and ensured that there wasn’t any late twist to the match as South Africa won the contest in 19.4 overs.

IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 Stat Highlights:

#South Africa registered their first-ever win over India in an ICC event since the 2011 World Cup.

#Suryakumar Yadav hit his 11th fifty in T20Is.

#It was also his second consecutive fifty.

#Virat Kohli completed 1,000 runs in T20 World Cups.

#Rohit Sharma became the most-capped player in men’s T20 World Cups (36 matches).

#David Miller hit his 6th T20I fifty.

#Aiden Markram hit his 9th fifty in T20Is.

India would now hope to return to winning ways and inch closer to a semifinal spot when they face Bangladesh on November 2. South Africa on the other hand, will be able to effectively confirm their status as a semifinalist from Group 2 if they win against Pakistan, who they face on November 3.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 30, 2022 10:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).