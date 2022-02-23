India would look to continue their dominance at home when they face Sri Lanka in the 1st T20I of the three-match series in Lucknow. The game would be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium and is slated to start at 7:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Rohit Sharma's India have been ruthless in recent times and that is expected to continue in this series as well. India have started their mission of preparing well for the T20 World Cup later this year and have more or less narrowed down what the team would require. India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs SL Cricket Match in Lucknow

But Sri Lanka have the firepower to pack a punch and put up a fight, despite them coming off a loss to Australia. India would have in-form players Suryakumar Yadav and Deepak Chahar sit out with injuries and that would enable the team management to give opportunities to other players, given the rich bench strength that the side has. India would be without Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant for this series, with the Delhi duo given rest by the BCCI. India Likely Playing XI for 1st T20I vs Sri Lanka: Predicted Indian 11 for Cricket Match in Lucknow

Lucknow Weather Report

Expected weather in Lucknow at the time of the IND vs SL 1st T20I (Source: Accuweather)

According to the weather report, the temperature is likely to be on the cooler side at around 22-26 degrees celsius. Also, there is no likelihood of rain, which would be good news for fans. Overall, the climate would be pretty good for a cricket match.

Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium Pitch Report:

The pitch at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium is a high-scoring ground. The pitch would be helpful for the batters and a score of above 160 is par at this venue. The team which wins the toss would be eager on batting first as it would help their batters play without the pressure of the required run rate. A score of 175-190 could be a matchwinning one.

