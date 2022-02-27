A couple of empty bullet shells were found in the bus that carries Sri Lankan players to the stadium. The bullets were found just when the Sri Lankan players were about to board the bus near IT Park to the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Stadium in Mohali. The police is currently investigating the matter. The Test series against Sri Lanka will begin from March 4 to 8, 2022. Two stray bullets were found during the routine frisking of the bus and the metal detector picked the bullets. India vs Sri Lanka 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get IND vs SL Fixtures, Live Streaming, Telecast, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Sri Lanka's Tour of India.

The police officer on the condition of anonymity informed that bullet shells were found in the luggage compartment. The police is now planning to interrogate the previous users of the bus. Before ferrying the cricketers, the bus was used for a marriage function a few days back. The bus driver is being questioned." a police officer attached with the security wing said. The players had arrived at the hotel on February 21, 2022.

The police have lodged a daily diary register entry at the IT Park police station. Many media houses got in touch with the Manoj Kumar Meena, SSP and Ketan Bansal, SP (city). But he did not respond to any calls and messages by the media houses.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 27, 2022 02:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).