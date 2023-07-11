The abject surrender in the fourth innings of the World Test Championship final against Australia still hurts many fans, but the Indian team would be out to right those wrongs when they take on West Indies in a two-match Test series, the first of which starts on July 12. The Indian team made it to both World Test Championship finals only to be beaten by New Zealand and Australia, respectively and the selection committee, with an eye on the future, made some big calls for this series, which would signal the start of the Men in Blue’s campaign in the next WTC cycle. Veteran Cheteshwar Pujara has been dropped after a poor show in the WTC final and youngsters like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad have been given picked. While it's time for India to bounce back and reinstate their dominance again, these are certainly exciting times for the Men in Blue with some new faces in the team. India vs West Indies 1st Test 2023: ‘Express Yourself’ Ajinkya Rahane's Message for Yashasvi Jaiswal Ahead of Potential Debut.

West Indies, too, would have a point to prove. Cricket in the Caribbean has not been at its very best, with the ODI side failing to qualify for the World Cup, a first in the tournament’s history. Kraigg Brathwaite has a group of motivated individuals in his team who can spring a surprise and upset a heavyweight team like India. While many expect them to start this series as underdogs, nothing in sports can be taken for granted. India might be the stronger side on paper but would be aware that any complacency can lead to further downfall, which would not be too good for the players’ confidence, especially in a World Cup year. Rohit Sharma Turns Reporter! Indian Captain Interviews Deputy Ajinkya Rahane Ahead of IND vs WI 1st Test 2023 (Watch Video).

IND vs WI Head-to-Head Records in Test Cricket

India and West Indies have faced each other 98 times in Test cricket, with the latter having an edge with 30 victories. India have won 22 matches and 46 games have finished in draws.

IND vs WI 1st Test 2023 Key Players

Shubman Gill

Ravindra Jadeja

Virat Kohli

Kraigg Brathwaite

Tagenarine Chanderpaul

India vs West Indies 1st Test 2023 Mini-Battles

The India vs West Indies 1st Test offers fans a chance to watch many mini-battles in store. Virat Kohli vs Kemar Roach is a contest fans would be looking forward to and so would the battle between Kraigg Brathwaite and Mohammed Siraj. Both these contests can determine the outcome of the match. Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and Other Team India Cricketers Engage in ‘Colourful’ Fielding Drill Ahead of IND vs WI 1st Test 2023 (Watch Video).

IND vs WI 1st Test 2023 Venue and Match Timing

The India vs West Indies 1st Test 2023 will be played at Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica. The match would begin at 10:00 am local time (6:30 pm IST, Indian Standard Time).

IND vs WI 1st Test 2023 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

DD Sports is the official broadcast partner of the India vs West Indies series and the live telecast of the 1st Test would be available on DD Sports. Fans, who wish to watch live streaming of the match can do so on the FanCode app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. JioCinema would also provide live streaming of the match

IND vs WI 1st Test 2023 Likely Playing XIs:

India Likely XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan/KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammed Siraj

West Indies Likely XI: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Raymon Reifer, Rahkeem Cornwall, Jermaine Blackwood, Alick Athanaze, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel

