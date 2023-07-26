After the Test series, India and West Indies face-off each other in the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series. The IND vs WI 1st ODI 2023 takes place at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados and has a start time of 07:00 PM as per the Indian Standard Time (IST). Meanwhile, you can check the tips and suggestions for the IND vs WI Dream11 prediction fantasy team for 1st ODI below. IND vs WI 1st ODI 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head-to-Head and More You Need to Know About India vs West Indies Cricket Match in Barbados.

Team India will be looking to make good use of this series to prepare for Asia Cup and ICC ODI World Cup 2023. Interestingly, West Indies failed to qualify for the World Cup and thus it will be an opportunity for the hosts to try out various things in the series. India starts as hot favourites especially after West Indies’ dismal show in the recent past. But having said that, at home the Shai Hope-led side will be present some challenge to visitors.

IND vs WI, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers- Shai Hope (IND) can be our pick as wicket-keeper for IND vs WI fantasy team.

IND vs WI, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters- In batting, Virat Kohli (IND), Rohit Sharma (IND), Shubman Gill (IND) and Shimron Hetmyer (WI) can be picked as batsmen in your IND vs WI Dream11 team.

IND vs WI, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - For the IND vs WI we will go with three all-rounders. Hardik Pandya (IND), Ravindra Jadeja (IND) and Kyle Mayers (WI) can be part of your Dream11 fantasy team.

IND vs WI, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Alzarri Joseph (WI), Mohammed Siraj (IND) and Yuzvendra Chahal (WI) can be the bowlers in your IND vs WI Dream11 fantasy team. India Likely Playing XI for 1st ODI vs West Indies: Check Predicted Indian 11 for Cricket Match in Bridgetown.

IND vs WI, Dream11 Team Prediction:

Shai Hope (IND), Virat Kohli (IND), Rohit Sharma (IND), Shubman Gill (IND), Shimron Hetmyer (WI), Hardik Pandya (IND), Ravindra Jadeja (IND), Kyle Mayers (WI), Alzarri Joseph (WI), Mohammed Siraj (IND) and Yuzvendra Chahal (WI).

Virat Kohli (IND) could be named as the captain of your Dream11 Fantasy Team IND vs WI whereas Ravindra Jadeja (WI) could be selected as the vice-captain.

