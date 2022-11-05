India (IND) is scheduled to take on Zimbabwe (ZIM) in the last super 12 match of the ongoing T20I World Cup 2022 on 6 November (Sunday) at Melbourne Cricket Ground. The match will commence at 01:30 PM IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction IND vs ZIM T20I face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. India vs Zimbabwe Preview, ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs ZIM Cricket Match in Melbourne.

India is currently topping the group 2 table with 6 points and are likely the favourites to qualify for the semi-final. Rohit Sharma led side had an edgy win against Bangladesh by 5 runs on Wednesday. Given the current net run rate and assuming a loss against Zimbabwe on Sunday, India can face a big hurdle in the race for the semi-final. Hence, it is must win game for the men in blue against the spirited Zimbabwe who have already stunned one and all in the super 12 stage after defeating Pakistan by 1 run. Although the Craig Ervine-led side is already out of the race of semis, Zimbabwe will still make every effort to win the game and at least end somewhere among the top eight teams of this edition in order to guarantee themselves the direct qualification for next season of T20I World Cup. India vs Zimbabwe, ICC T20 World Cup 2022: IND Likely Playing XI vs ZIM for Twenty20 WC Match in Melbourne.

IND vs ZIM, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Regis Chakabva (ZIM) could be taken as our wicket-keeper

IND vs ZIM, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Suryakumar Yadav (IND), Virat Kohli (IND), KL Rahul (IND), Rohit Sharma (IND) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team

IND vs ZIM, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - Sikandar Raza (ZIM), Hardik Pandya (IND), Sean Williams (ZIM) could be our all-rounders

IND vs ZIM, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Arshdeep Singh (IND), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (IND), Blessing Muzarabani (ZIM) could form the bowling attack

IND vs ZIM, Dream11 Team Prediction: Regis Chakabva (ZIM), Suryakumar Yadav (IND), Virat Kohli (IND), KL Rahul (IND), Rohit Sharma (IND),Sikandar Raza (ZIM), Hardik Pandya (IND), Sean Williams (ZIM), Arshdeep Singh (IND), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (IND), Blessing Muzarabani (ZIM).

Virat Kohli (IND) could be named as the captain of your IND vs ZIM Dream11 Fantasy Team, while Sikandar Raza (ZIM) could be selected as the vice-captain.

