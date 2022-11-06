India defeated Zimbabwe by 71 runs in the final game of the T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12. With this victory, the Men in Blue advanced as the winners of Group 2 with eight points. Suryakumar Yadav was sensational as he continued his fine form in the competition while the bowing attack dominated to take Rohit Sharma's men to a comfortable win. India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 Highlights.

After electing to bat first, India lost Rohit Sharma early but a partnership between Virat Kohli and KL Rahul got them back on track. Later, Suryakumar Yadav scored a brilliant half-century, his 12th in T20I, to help India post a mammoth total on the board. In reply, Zimbabwe batters never looked up to the task and fell to a heavy defeat. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Semifinals Schedule, Who Plays Who? Match Timings in IST, Venues and Teams for Semis 1 and 2.

IND vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022 Stat Highlights

# Suryakumar Yadav scored the fourth fastest fifty (23 balls) by an Indian batter in T20 World Cups

# Suryakumar Yadav has the highest strike rate (193.96) by any batter in a T20 world cup edition

# Suryakumar Yadav scored his 12th T20I fifty

# Suryakumar Yadav scored 56 runs in the last five overs of the match - the third most by an Indian batter in T20Is

# Regis Chakabva is the first player to be dismissed for six single-figure scores in a single edition of T20 World Cups

India end the Super 12 campaign with eight points and advance at the top of their group. They will face England in the semifinals of the competition at Adelaide Oval. Pakistan will meet New Zealand in the other semifinal encounter.

