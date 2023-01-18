The match number one of T20I Women's Tri-Series 2023 will be played between hosts South Africa and India Women on Thursday, January 19 at the Buffalo Park in East London, South Africa. The opening clash of the Tri-series will begin at 10:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Both the teams will aim to dominate in the opening clash to extend the positive atmosphere in the dugout early on in the series. IND-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India Women vs South Africa Women SA Tri-Series 1st T20I Cricket Match in East London.

India Women will miss the services of young players, Richa Ghosh and Shafali Verma in the team, as the two are representing National side in T20I U-19 Women's World Cup 2023. Both the girls are of great calibre in the shortest format and their absence might possibly hurt the side in the T20I Tri-series 2023. The team will also rely alot on how the key opener Smriti Mandhana starts-off her new season, who also happens to be the deputy of regular captain Harmanpreet Kaur. India Women is travelling with same squad that will later participate in the upcoming T20I Women's World Cup 2023 in February, indicating the essence of the series before the world cup.

As far hosts South Africa is considered, the side will be lead by Suné Luus despite the recovery of the regular captain Dane van Niekerk from injury. The latter has been out of seen for quite long now from international cricket and there are no signs of her return yet. Chloe Tyron will be the deputy of Luus in the upcoming series. South Africa's last confrontation against India Women in T20Is was an absolute success in a bilateral series in 2021 and with important schedule lined-up, the hosts would be looking to continue the same impression as they enter into the world cup year.

IND-W vs SA-W Head-to-head Record in T20I

The two teams have confronted each-other in 13 T20Is. India Women dominate with eight wins, whereas, South Africa Women could win only four times. Only one T20I between the two teams ended on no result.

IND-W vs SA-W Ist T20I Women's Tri-Series 2023 Key Players

Key Players Laura Wolvaardt Anneke Bosh Smriti Mandhana Deepti Sharma Renuka Singh

IND-W vs SA-W 1st T20I Women's Tri-Series 2023 Mini Battles

Smriti Mandhana vs Shabnim Ismail and Anneke Bosh against Rajeshwari Gayakwad will be the mini battles to look forward to.

IND-W vs SA-W 1st T20I Women's Tri-Series 2023 Venue and Match Timing

The first match of the T20I Women's Tri-Series between India Women and South Africa Women will be played at the Buffalo Park in East London on January 19 (Thursday) and the starting time of the match will be 10:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The toss will be held at 10:00 PM IST. India Clinch Third Consecutive Win at ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023, Beat Scotland by 83 Runs.

IND-W vs SA-W 1st T20I Women's Tri-Series 2023 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

The Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the T20I Women's Tri-Series 2023 in India and will provide Live Telecast of the first T20I on its channels. Disney+Hotstar, the OTT platform of Star Sports Network, will Live Stream the T20I Women's Tri-Series 2023.

IND-W vs SA-W 1st T20I Women's Tri-Series 2023 Likely Playing XI

IND-W Likely Playing XI: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur, Pooja Vastrakar, Sabbhineni Meghana, Shikha Pandey

SA-W Likely Playing XI: Sune Luus (C), Chloe Tryon (VC), Anneke Bosch, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Lara Goodall, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Laura Wolvaardt

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 18, 2023 11:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).