India Women (IN-W) and West Indies Women (WI-W) square-off in the third match of the ongoing T20I Women's Tri-Series 2023 on January 23 (Monday) at Buffalo Park in East London. The India Women vs West Indies Women clash will kick-start at 10:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction IN-W vs W-W T20I face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Eagerly Waiting for Start of WC From February 10, Says Jemimah Rodrigues.

India Women currently top the points table of Women's Tri-series 2023 after an opening win by 27 runs against South Africa on Thursday. A match-winning knock by debutant Amanjot Kaur (41 runs) and an all-round performance by Deepti Sharma were the key performances behind India's brilliant win. Meanwhile, West Indies Women faced an early defeat in the tournament at the hands of hosts South Africa by 44 runs on Saturday. At one point, the Hayley Matthews led side looked in fine rhythm while chasing a 141 run total. However, following the back-to-back fall of wickets in ninth and 10th over, the West Indies women saw a massive drop in the momentum and were restricted to 97 runs in 20 overs. With West Indies to face India next, the in-form Women-in-blue are the favourites in the upcoming encounter on Monday.

IND-W vs WI-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Yastika Bhatia (IN-W) could be taken as our wicket-keeper.

IND-W vs WI-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Smriti Mandhana (IN-W), Harmanpreet Kaur (IN-W), Jemimah Rodrigues (IN-W),Chedean Nation (WI-W), Britney Cooper (WI-W) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

IND-W vs WI-W, Dream11 Team Prediction:All-rounders - Hayley Matthews (WI-W), Deepti Sharma (IN-W) could be our all-rounder.

IND-W vs WI-W, Dream11 Team Prediction:Bowlers- Shamilia Connell (WI-W), Renuka Singh Thakur (IN-W), Radha Yadav (IN-W) could form the bowling attack.

Deepti Sharma (IN-W) could be named as the captain of your IN-W vs WI-W Dream11 Fantasy Team, whereas Hayley Matthews (WI-W) could be selected as the vice-captain.

