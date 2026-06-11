India A vs Afghanistan A Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast of Tri Series 2026 Match 2

The ongoing Talent TV Cup ODI Tri-Series 2026 in Sri Lanka is set to witness an exciting encounter as India A takes on Afghanistan A today. The match will be played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla. The game is scheduled to begin at 10.00 AM IST, with the toss taking place at 9.30 AM IST. Led by captain Tilak Varma, India A enters this clash with high confidence following a thrilling victory in their tournament opener.

Where to Watch India A vs Afghanistan A Live Telecast on TV in India?

Cricket fans in India can watch the live broadcast of the India A vs Afghanistan A match on television. The official broadcasting rights for the entire tri-nation series are held by the Sony Sports Network. The live telecast will be available across multiple channels, including Sony Sports 1, Sony Sports 1 HD, Sony Sports 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports 3 HD, and Sony Sports 4.

How to Watch India A vs Afghanistan A Live Streaming Online?

For viewers who prefer to stream the match on digital devices like smartphones, tablets, or laptops, the live stream will be available online. In India, the digital streaming rights are with SonyLIV. Fans can access the live feed through the SonyLIV mobile application or by visiting their official website. A valid subscription to the platform will be required to watch the match live.

Match Context and Key Players to Watch

India A currently tops the points table after a spectacular eight-run win against hosts Sri Lanka A in the opening match of the tournament. The Indian victory was anchored by a magnificent century from vice-captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, who scored 101 runs.

Apart from the senior players, significant attention is focused on 15-year-old batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who recently made headlines with a historic performance in the IPL. For Afghanistan A, this will be their first match of the double round-robin tournament, making them eager to start their campaign on a positive note against a strong Indian lineup.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 09:16 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).