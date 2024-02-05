India beat England by 106 runs in the second Test of the five-match series, on Monday, February 5. Chasing 399 runs to win in the fourth innings, the Indian bowling attack rose to the occasion and put up a splendid show, bowling out England for 292 runs. For India, Jasprit Bumrah took three wickets and so did Ravichandran Ashwin. Mukesh Kumar, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav got one apiece. With this win, India have bounced back exceptionally after suffering a heartbreaking loss in Hyderabad. Bumrah starred with nine wickets in the match on a placid pitch. Earlier, Yashasvi Jaiswal had scored a sensational double century in the first innings in India's first innings total of 396 and Shubman Gill went on to give a timely reminder of his skill with a stylish century, his third in Test cricket in the second innings. England however did not go down without a fight but it was just too many runs to get in the fourth innings. Shreyas Iyer Nails Sensational Direct Hit To Run Out Ben Stokes During IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2024 (Watch Video).

The fourth day's play started in an interesting fashion with Rehan Ahmed taking the attack to the Indians early on. But Axar Patel soon got the better of him and India would go on to have a magnificent session. Ravichandran Ashwin, who had dismissed Ben Duckett late on Day 3, would then go on to pick up the wickets of Ollie Pope and Joe Root respectively to get to the 498th and 499th wickets of his sparkling Test career. Zak Crawley was England's best performer in the session as well as the innings as he negotiated Jasprit Bumrah with a lot of composure and calmness. Not only was he aware of where his off-stump was, but the tall right-hander also dished out some remarkable strokes to help England remain in the run chase. Rohit Sharma Shows Sharp Reflexes, Takes Stunning Catch To Dismiss Ollie Pope During IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2024 (Watch Video).

With the contest levelled 1-1, the action in this India vs England Test series would now head to Rajkot where these teams would face each other in the third Test. That game would start on February 15 with both India and England having a significant gap in between to relax, recuperate and prepare for action once again. For India, all eyes would be on the squad for the remainder of the three matches. KL Rahul, who was ruled out of the second Test, is likely to come back. However, uncertainty looms around the availability of Ravindra Jadeja as well as Virat Kohli.

