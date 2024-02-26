India beat England by five wickets in the fourth Test in Ranchi on February 26 to win the five-match series 3-1. Chasing 192 to win, the pair of Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal put up an 84-run opening partnership before the young left-hander was dismissed by Joe Root. Later on, Rohit (55) too departed and Rajat Patidar's poor form in this series continued as he departed for a duck with England feeling that they had a chance in this contest. Post lunch, India lost Ravindra Jadeja and Sarfaraz Khan in quick time but Dhruv Jurel (39*) and Shubman Gill (52*) saw India through to the win in this match as well as in the series. India now have an unassailable 3-1 lead with one match remaining. The India vs England fifth and final Test will be played at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala, starting March 7. Artist Andy Brown in Stadium Paints Picture of Live Action During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2024 in Ranchi, Video Goes Viral.

The victory was orchestrated by the Indian spinners but before that, a stubborn 76-run partnership between Dhruv Jurel and Kuldeep Yadav ensured India got as close as possible to the England total, after being reduced to 177/7 at one stage. The two showed a lot of composure and ensured that India did not end up conceding too big a lead. With only 46 runs ahead, England would have hoped to post a daunting total for India to chase in the fourth innings on a pitch that had uneven bounce. But the Indian spinners had other plans with Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav running through the England batters. Ashwin bagged his 35th five-wicket haul, matching Anil Kumble and also went past the legendary former leg-spinner in the list of most Test wickets in India. Kuldeep on his part, took four and played a massive role in restricting England's batting effort to just 145 runs. Delhi Police Raise Awareness About Wearing Helmet With Rohit Sharma's Funny ‘Hero Nahi Banne Ka' Suggestion to Sarfaraz Khan During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2024 (Watch Video).

With this win, India have shown excellent character to come back from being 0-1 down to win the series 3-1. Rohit and his men were on the backfoot early in this series after Ollie Pope and Tom Hartley combined to stun them in Hyderabad. Yashasvi Jaiswal has been one of the main reasons for India's stunning comeback in this contest with the youngster being one of the standout performers with the bat, amassing over 600 runs.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 26, 2024 01:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).