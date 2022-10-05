India Capitals would go up against Bhilwara Kings in the final of Legends League Cricket 2022 on Wednesday, October 5. These two teams have played some good cricket so far in the competition and now, they would aim to do well once more, which will enough for them to lift the coveted title. Gautam Gambhir-led India Capitals finished top of the points table with seven points. Bhilwara Kings too had the same number of points but ended up in the second spot with a lesser net run rate.Most Runs in Legends League Cricket 2022: Hamilton Masakadza on Top, Mohammad Kaif in Second

Gambhir's India Capitals had defeated Bhilwara Kings the last time these two teams had squared off in the qualifier. In a high-scoring match, Capitals secured a four-wicket victory with three balls to spare. While they would derive confidence from that clash going ahead into this match, Irfan Pathan's Bhilwara Kings will aim to change the result this time around. Let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of the match.

When Is India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings, Legends League Cricket 2022 Match (Know Date, Time And Venue)

The India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings, Legends League Cricket 2022 final match will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur on October 5, 2022 (Wednesday). The game has a start time of 07:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings, Legends League Cricket 2022 Match Live Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for Legends League Cricket 2022 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch the live telecast of the India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket 2022 match on TV.

How To Watch India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings, Legends League Cricket 2022 Match Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network, will live stream India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings, Legends League Cricket 2022 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the action live at a nominal subscription fee.

