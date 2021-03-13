Just one win away from securing the semi-finals berth, India Legends will eye a victory when they play South Africa Legends in match 13 of Road Safety World Series 2021. India Legends are on top of the league table with 16 points after five matches while South Africa Legends are four points behind at third. Jonty Rhodes-captained South Africa Legends' only defeat have come against Sri Lanka Legends while India Legends we're beaten by England Legends in their last match. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live telecast, live streaming online and other details for the India Legends vs South Africa Legends match should scroll down for all relevant information. Kevin Pietersen Takes Sly Dig at England Team’s Poor Show in Test Series After Guiding England Legends to Victory over India Legends in Road Safety World Series.

Sachin Tendulkar-led India Legends started the tournament with a seven-wicket win over West Indies Legends. They followed it with a five and a 10-wicket win over Sri Lanka and Bangladesh Legends respectively. But fell to a 6-run defeat against England Legends in their previous match. South Africa Legends, on the other, beat West Indies Legends in their opening match before losing to Sri Lanka Legends by nine wickets. They returned to winning again after beating England Legends by eight wickets.

When is India Legends vs South Africa Legends, Road Safety World Series 2021 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

India Legends vs South Africa Legends match in Road Safety World Series 2021 will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on March 13 (Saturday). The game is scheduled to begin at 07:00 pm (IST) Indian Standard Time.

Where To Watch Telecast of India Legends vs South Africa Legends, Road Safety World Series 2021 Match on TV?

Viacom18 are the official broadcasters of Road Safety World Series 2021 in India. Fans can tune into COLORS Cineplex and Rishtey Cineplex channels to catch the live action of India Legends vs South Africa Legends on TV.

How to Watch India Legends vs South Africa Legends, Road Safety World Series 2021 Live Streaming Online?

Fans can watch the India Legends vs South Africa Legends clash online. Road Safety World Series 2021 will be streamed online in India on Voot and Jio apps and websites. The live streaming will also be available on Airtel XStream.

Squads

India Legends: Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar(c), Mohammad Kaif, Yuvraj Singh, S Badrinath, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Naman Ojha(w), Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha, Munaf Patel, Vinay Kumar, Ashok Dinda, Sanjay Bangar, Abey Kuruvilla, Noel David, Sairaj Bahutule, Sameer Dighe, Ravi Gaikwad.

South Africa Legends: Andrew Puttick, Morne van Wyk(w), Alviro Petersen, Jonty Rhodes(c), Loots Bosman, Zander de Bruyn, Roger Telemachus, Garnett Kruger, Thandi Tshabalala, Monde Zondeki, Makhaya Ntini, Nicky Boje, Herschelle Gibbs, Jacques Rudolph, Andrew Hall, Albie Morkel, Johan van der Wath, Paul Harris, Ryan McLaren, Justin Kemp, Lance Klusener, Nantie Hayward, Martin van Jaarsveld, Lloyd Norris Jones.

