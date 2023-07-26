India proved to be too strong for the West Indies in the recently concluded two-match Test series and Rohit Sharma & Co. trumped the hosts 1-0. With the Test series done and dusted, the action will shift towards the white-ball formats. The Men in Blue will clash with the Caribbean side in the first game of the three-match ODI series on Thursday, July 27 at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. Team India Headshots in New Jersey: Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav And Other Indian Cricket Team Players’ Photoshoot Ahead of IND vs WI 1st ODI 2023 (Watch Video)

India have not been at their best in the 50-over format this year. In their last ODI assignment which was Australia, they lost the series at the hands of the Aussies 2-1 at home. They would look to put up a clinical display against the struggling West Indies side and win the forthcoming ODI series. However, they would have a few selection headaches for the first game.

The team management is likely to brainstorm over the first-choice wicketkeeper role. Both Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan present a strong case for the position and it will interesting to see which player gets a nod. Also, Rohit Sharma & Co. would need to ponder over their premier spinner. Of late, India has preferred Kuldeep Yadav over Yuzvendra Chahal in the 50-over format and the think tank might again be inclined towards following their route. ‘We Love This Duo’ BCCI Shares Pics of Spin Wizards Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav Ahead of Ind vs WI 1st ODI 2023

Moreover, India need to make a selection call in their fast-bowling department. If they want to extend their batting depth then they might look to go ahead with Shardul as their third seamer. On the other hand, if India wants to add variety to their bowling attack, they could draft left-arm seamer Jaydev Unadkat in the starting XI.

India Likely Playing XI for 1st ODI Against West Indies

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson/Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Jaydev Unadkat, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik

