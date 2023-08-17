India has recently finished their tour of the West Indies and now they take up their next assignment. The three-match T20I series in Ireland. India are all set to play the Asia Cup 2023 starting from August 30 in Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Members of the senior squad who are also the regulars in the ODI team are rested in this series and instead they were allowed to focus on their preparations. T20I captain Hardik Pandya was also rested after featuring regularly in the West Indies tour and Jasprit Bumrah, who is making a comeback from his recurrent back injury, is tasked with leading the team. In the absence of the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer, a completely new look team has been selected which includes the likes of Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh and Jitesh Sharma. 'Very Happy to be Back' Jasprit Bumrah Opens Up On His Comeback As He Addresses Media in the Press Conference Ahead of IND vs IRE 1st T20I 2023 (Watch Video).

This series against Ireland is getting viewed as a preparatory series for the Asian Games 2023. Ruturaj Gaikwad is set to lead India in the Asian Games and he will take one of the opening slots alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal who impressed in his short outing in the Carribean. Tilak Varma was one of the stars of the T20I series in West Indies showing incredible maturity and the middle order is all set to feature Tilak, Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh and either of Jitesh Sharma and Shivam Dube. Shahbaz Ahmed or Washington Sundar will take up the role of the spin-bowling all-rounder providing balance and the much needed fifth bowling option.

The bowling has a much clear scenario. Captain Jasprit Bumrah is a lock in the Playing XI and he will be supported by Prasidh Krishna, another quick who is making his comeback from injury. Mukesh Kumar debuted in the Carribean, but in all probability, Arshdeep Singh is going to get the nod as the third seamer because of skills with both the new ball and the death overs. Ravi Bishnoi after playing only one match in the West Indies series is finally going to feature regularly as the premier spinner.

India Likely XI For 1st T20I Against Ireland: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (WK), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh/Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Shabaz Ahmed/ Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah (C), Prasidh Krishna.

