The Indian team is all set to take on Ireland in a two-game T20I series, the first of which gets underway on Sunday, June 26. The match would be played at the Malahide Cricket Club also known as The Village and is scheduled to get underway at 9:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). After a series draw against South Africa, the Men in Blue, this time under the leadership of Hardik Pandya, would take the field. Pandya's captaincy skills have been very impressive with the all-rounder leading Gujarat Titans to the IPL title in his debut season as skipper. India vs Ireland 1st T20I 2022 Live Telecast on Which TV Channel? Get Live Streaming Online and Match Coverage Details With Date and Time in IST

A lot of new faces would also be seen in the Indian line-up, the likes of which include Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi, Arshdeep Singh and also Umran Malik. There could be debuts on the cards for Tripathi, Singh and also Malik, all of whom were impressive in IPL 2022. A good performance in the series can fast-track any player in the main Indian T20 line-up, as they would take on England in a three-game series next month. While Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan are expected to open the innings against Ireland, fans would be excited to see how the expected middle-order combination of Suryakumar Yadav, Samson and Pandya performs.

India Likely Playing 11 vs Ireland, 1st T20I 2022

Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson/Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik/Arshdeep Singh

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 24, 2022 07:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).