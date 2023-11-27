India have started the five-match T20I series against Australia on a high as they have comfortably secured victories in the first two games and are looking to seal the series victory as they face Australia in the 3rd T20I 2023 at Guwahati. India had a heartbreaking loss in the hands of Australia in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final but they had a little recovery time as they had to return to action in T20Is against Australia. They batted first in the second match while chased in the series opener, securing victories in both. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rinku Singh has been the breakout stars for India in both the games while the bowling could have been better. Fans eager to know the playing XI of India in the 3rd T20I against Australia at Guwahati, will get the entire information here. India vs Australia 3rd T20I 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H, and Other Things You Need To Know About IND vs AUS Cricket Match in Guwahati.

Despite a unlucky misunderstanding in the first match, India had a solid opening stand in the second match. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal provided India with a solid start. Suryakumar Yadav has been on song throughout playing a match-winning knock in the first match. Ishan Kishan has also impressed in both matches specially showing his big hitting abilities against the Aussie wrist spinners Tanveer Sangha and Adam Zampa. Tilak Varma has come into the crease late and not got much opportunity to show his skills but Rinku Singh has been absolutely spot on in both games giving the entire Indian middle order a really solid look.

Playing on belters in both games has not helped the Indian bowlers but they have been able to do just enough. In the first game Mukesh Kumar showed impressive death bowling skills landing his yorkers on the spot while in the second match Prasidh Krishna looked much better than the first match. Axar Patel and Ravi Bishnoi were consistent with Bishnoi being a wicket threat. Arshdeep Singh has failed to make a mark in both games and he might make way for Avesh Khan in the 3rd T20I against Australia. India vs Australia, 3rd T20I 2023, Guwahati Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

India Likely Playing XI for 3rd T20I vs Australia

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (Wk), Suryakumar Yadav (C), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh/ Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna

