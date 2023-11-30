India will face Australia in the 4th T20I at Raipur on December 1, Friday. It will be India's second opportunity to seal the series victory after they have lost the last match and Australia closed the gap. India still lead 2-1 in the series but losing a game that they had in control will not please the Indian team management. Batting first, India set up a huge total riding on Ruturaj Gaikwad's brilliant century. Chasing it, Indian bowlers had Australia behind the rate even till the death overs. But Glenn Maxwell and Matthew Wade teamed up to take Australia over the finishing line. Bowling remains a concern for India will Prasidh Krishna not in the best of forms. Fans eager to India's likely playing XI in the 4th T20I against Australia will get entire information here. India Squads for South Africa Tour Announced: Rohit Sharma to Lead in Tests, Suryakumar Yadav in T20Is and KL Rahul in ODIs.

After a successful innings, Yashasvi Jaiswal couldn't get going in the 3rd T20I. It was his opening partner who found momentum despite starting slow and carried it on brilliantly. Ishan Kishan couldn't fire as well and despite Suryakumar Yadav playing a good knock, Tilak Varma is yet to strike the same level as some of his other teammates. With Shreyas Iyer back in the squad as vice-captain, he is likely to replace Tilak Varma and that will mean Ishan Kishan being pushed down the order. Jitesh Sharma might be considered as Ishan is predominantly a top order batter.

The bowling has been a concern for India throughout the three games. Prasidh Krishna has looked completely out of form and Mukesh Kumar's absence in the 3rd T20I put him in a tougher situation. Avesh Khan, who came in as Mukesh Kumar's replacement, performed well and is likely to retain his place. Arshdeep Singh has also failed to pick wickets upfront or contain runs as well. The only shining light has been the spinners, specially Ravi Bishnoi. Mukesh Kumar is like to come in place Prasidh Krishna. Additionally drafted Deepak Chahar can also be considered in place of Arshdeep Singh. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Rested From South Africa ODI and T20I Series On Request, Mohammed Shami's Availability Subject to Fitness.

India Likely Playing XI for 4th T20I vs Australia

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Jitesh Sharma (Wk), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar

