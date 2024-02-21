After recording a thumping 434-run win in Rajkot, India would head into the Ranchi Test against England with a lot of confidence and momentum. Chasing 557 is incredibly tough on any track for that matter, let alone one that offers assistance to spin and England faced an inevitable defeat. But how they went down, being bowled out for 122, surely sparked a lot of debate around their approach to Test cricket. But India, with a 2-1 lead, would have to rejig their combination a bit for the fourth Test in Ranchi after Jasprit Bumrah was released from the squad to manage his workload and KL Rahul continued to be on the sidelines with injury. So what will India's line-up look like? Jasprit Bumrah Released From Indian Squad Ahead of IND vs ENG 4th Test 2024; KL Rahul Ruled Out.

Bumrah's absence, without a doubt, leaves behind a massive hole in the Indian bowling attack. The number one-ranked fast bowler showed why he was the best in the world, taking 17 wickets in the three Tests--most by a player in this series, so far. In Bumrah's absence, India will have two options to choose from--Mukesh Kumar and Akash Deep. Mukesh is the automatic choice to replace Bumrah, given his good form. For the uninitiated, Mukesh, who did not play the third Test, turned up for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy where he picked up 10 wickets in a match to help his side beat Bihar by an innings and 204 runs. Picking Akash Deep can bring that element of surprise. Dhruv Jurel Wishes To Meet MS Dhoni in Ranchi During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2024; Indian Wicketkeeper Recalls His Earlier Interaction With CSK Captain (Watch Video).

Top-Order: Yashasvi Jaiswal continues to cement his place right at the top of the order alongside Rohit Sharma with the young left-hander coming on the back of a splendid double century in the Rajkot Test. Jaiswal took apart the English bowling, a memorable highlight of that being his three back-to-back sixes off James Anderson to help India set up the mammoth total, which would later be easily defended. Rohit scored a hundred in Rajkot too and he will look to carry on with his good form. Shubman Gill comes at three again and he did put up a good show, albeit missing out on a well-deserved century by just nine runs.

Middle-Order: Rajat Patidar batted at four for India in the Rajkot Test but he missed out on making an impact in both the innings. While he is likely to be given a long rope by the team management, Patidar would be well-aware of the competition breathing down his neck. Ravindra Jadeja stroked his way to a century while batting at five and an impressive part of this knock was how he handled the pressure early on when India were reduced to 33/3. Sarfaraz Khan, after a mighty impressive debut in Rajkot, will retain his spot and might even be promoted ahead of Jadeja. IND vs ENG 2024: 'If India Get Their Noses Ahead...' Graeme Smith Warns England About Their Chances in Test Series.

Wicketkeeper: After a solid show in Rajkot, Dhruv Jurel will undoubtedly be India's wicketkeeper for this Test. The youngster was good behind the stumps, the highlight of that performance being a run out of Ben Duckett and a good catch to dismiss Ben Foakes.

Spinners: With Ravichandran Ashwin back in the mix after an emergency break, he will look to lead the spin attack alongside Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav, who not only impressed with the ball but also showed he could be more than handy with the willow in hand.

Fast bowlers: Now this is where India's conundrum lies. Mohammed Siraj returning to form after missing the second Test is a massive boost for India because he would lead the pace attack in Bumrah's absence. Based on his current form, Mukesh Kumar is likely to get the nod ahead of his Bengal teammate Akash Deep. But chances of the latter earning a Test debut cap cannot be ruled out as well.

India Playing XI for 4th Test vs England

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar/Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

