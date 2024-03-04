India is all set to play England in the fifth and the final Test of the five-match series at Dharamshala starting from March 7, Thursday. India have already sealed the Test series with an unassailable lead of 3-1 after winning the fourth Test match at Ranchi. Despite losing the first Test match at Hyderabad, India made a stunning captain under the leadership of Rohit Sharma winning three consecutive matches at Vizag, Rajkot and Ranchi. A team constructed with youngsters and new faces with senior cricketers being absent has really delivered under pressure and received praise from the cricketing fraternity. India have already announced the squad for the fifth Test. Fans eager to know, who will be featuring in India's playing XI for the fifth Test match against England can read more. Michael Vaughan Blames England’s Batting For Losing Series Against India Ahead IND vs ENG 5th Test 2024.

India's return to the series has been possible for the starts they have been getting through their top order, specially Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill. At point of time, Gill looked like a serious concern with his dipping form but he was able to shut criticisms with his performance. The concern still remains with KL Rahul uncertain for the Test match which leaves India with a choice to go forward with either of Rajat Patidar, who has been pretty poor in the first three Tests he played and Devdutt Padikkal, awaiting his debut. As per the reports, Padikkal has to wait as the team management wants to stick with patidar for another Test. Although Sarfaraz Khan didn't perform in the Ranchi Test, he is set to get another opportunity in this Test match.

The second innings bowling performance of India has been absolutely on point in the fourth Test at Ranchi. Ravichandran Ashwin looked like his usual self for the first time in the series. In the first innings, debutant Akash Deep shined clinching three wickets but Jasprit Burmah's return to the squad means his place remains an uncertainty in the playing XI. It has been a hot and cold series for Mohammed Siraj as he did well in phases. Siraj might be rested at Dharamsala with Akash Deep and Jasprit Bumrah being the two pacers. Kuldeep Yadav might only play if it seems the conditions is favourable to spinners. Ranji Trophy 2024: Shreyas Iyer Disappoints on Return During Mumbai Vs Tamil Nadu Semifinal Match.

India Playing XI for 5th Test vs England

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah

