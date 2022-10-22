It is the mother of all battles once again as India takes on Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne. India and Pakistan are both placed in Group 2 of the Super 12 round and open their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign against each other. Off-late Pakistan have put up some great show against traditional-rivals India. The Men in Blue are not the overwhelming favourites to win this contest and thus a close game of cricket is on cards, provided Melbourne weather stays rain free. India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2022, Melbourne Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

While KL Rahul is set to open alongside captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav are slotted to bat at number three and four respectively. There could be a toss up between Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant as it is unlikely that both the players will feature in the playing XI. Karthik is more likely to get a go ahead.

Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel will fill in all-rounder slots. Chances are India could go with just one spinner and Yuzvendra Chahal could be benched. It could be either Chahal or Mohammed Shami in the playing XI. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel and Arshdeep Singh are set to feature in the playing XI as frontline seamers. India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, H2H Records, Key Battles and More You Need To Know About IND vs PAK Cricket Match in Melbourne.

India Likely Playing 11: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal/Mohammad Shami, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

