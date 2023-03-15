The fourth match of the Legends League Cricket saw Asia Lions’ winning streak coming to a halt with India Maharajas winning their first of the tournament by an emphatic 10-wicket margin. With this win, India Maharajas have not only won the match but also have gained a massive boost in the points table. This win also enhanced their net run rate, placing them in the second position with 2 points. Legends League Cricket 2023: India Maharajas Beat Asia Lions by 10 Wickets, Register First Win of the Tournament.

The fifth game of the tournament is between World Giants and India Maharajas. Before the game starts, let us analyse both the sides first. If we talk about India Maharajas’ last game against Asia Lions, this is the first time that the Gautam Gambhir-led unit performed well with the batters doing their job. While their bowlers have not only restricted the flow of runs but also picked up wickets on regular intervals that saw Asia Lions post only 157.

The match between India Maharajas and Asia Lions saw the former side chase down the target with ease with their opening batter, Robin Uthappa, top scoring (88), followed by their captain, Gambhir (61).

If we talk about World Giants’ performance in their last game, most of their bowlers leaked too many runs and that in the end proved costly for them as they lost the game by 35 runs. When it comes down to analysing their batting performance, their batters could not convert their starts into match-winning scores. Harbhajan Singh Caught Using Saliva on Ball, Receives Warning From Umpire During LLC 2023 Opener Between India Maharajas and Asia Lions (See Pic and Video).

Nevertheless, having faced a defeat in the last game, World Giants will be hoping to rectify their mistakes and come up with better plans for their opposition. Meanwhile, India Maharajas, on the other hand, will try to do a déjà vu of their last game and register their second win in the competition.

When Is India Maharajas Vs World Giants, Legends League Cricket 2023 Match (Know date, time, and, venue)

The India Maharajas Vs World Giants, Legends League Cricket will be held at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha. The game will begin at 8:00 pm IST.

Where To Watch India Maharajas Vs World Giants, Legends League Cricket 2023 Match Live Telecast on TV?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Legends League Cricket Masters 2023 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD and Star Sports 2/HD channels to watch the live telecast of the India Maharajas vs World Giants Legends League Cricket Masters 2023 match on TV.

How To Watch India Maharajas Vs World Giants, Legends League Cricket 2023 Match Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network, will live stream India Maharajas vs World Giants, Legends League Cricket 2023 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar and FanCode apps and websites to catch the action live at a nominal subscription.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2023 02:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).