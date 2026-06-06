India Squad for Asian Games 2026: Shreyas Iyer to Lead, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Included
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has named Shreyas Iyer as the captain of a refreshed 15-member squad tasked with defending India's gold medal at the Asian Games 2026.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has named Shreyas Iyer as the captain of a refreshed 15-member squad tasked with defending India's gold medal at the Asian Games 2026. The selection committee, led by chief selector Ajit Agarkar, finalised the multi-squad announcements during a high-profile meeting at the board's headquarters in Mumbai on Saturday. Shreyas .Iyer Named India's New T20I Captain; Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Earns Maiden Call-Up for Ireland and England Series.
India's Asian Games 2026 Squad
Here's a look at #TeamIndia's squad for the Asian Games 2026 in Japan this September 👏#AsianGames pic.twitter.com/euMfmhWEcN
— BCCI (@BCCI) June 6, 2026
Iyer’s appointment as captain covers the continental multi-sport event in Japan alongside the preceding T20I series against Ireland and England. The middle-order batsman takes over leadership duties from Suryakumar Yadav, who has been completely omitted from the short-format setup.
Tilak Varma has been elevated to vice-captain, reinforcing a long-term strategic core aimed at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic cycle. The fast-bowling unit receives considerable reinforcement with the inclusion of senior paceman Jasprit Bumrah and Kolkata Knight Riders standout Harshit Rana, ensuring a robust blend of experience and youth.
A major talking point across the selections remains 15-year-old opening batsman Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Following a spectacular Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign where he secured the Orange Cap with 776 runs, the teenage prodigy has been fast-tracked into all three major limited-overs squads announced by the board.
The cricket tournament at the Asian Games is scheduled to run from 17 September to 3 October at the Korogi Athletic Park in Aichi Prefecture, Japan. Because the event wraps up just days before India’s subsequent international fixtures, selectors have focused on constructing a balanced contingent capable of managing consecutive overseas tours.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2026 01:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).