India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Dream11 Team Prediction in ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup 2020: Tips to Pick Best Team for IN-U19 vs BD-U19 Final Clash

Yashasvi Jaiswal (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

India U19 will eye to defend their title when they will meet Bangladesh U19 in the final match of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup. The match will be played on February 9 at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom. Both the teams have been dominant throughout the tournament and have reached the finals without facing a single defeat. However, one streak will be surely broken in the high-voltage clash and neither India nor Bangladesh will want to be that side. Meanwhile, fans of fantasy game dream11 can scroll down to get the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders for IN-U19 vs BD-U19 game. India Beat Pakistan to Qualify for Final of ICC U19 CWC 2020

Yashashvi Jaiswal have been the stand-out performer for India in the tournament and has played a crucial role in guiding the Boys in Blue in their seventh finals of the gala tournament. On the other hand, Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Rakibul Hasan have performed consistently and guided Bangladesh to their first-ever finals of the Under-19 World Cup. Well, they will not want their sensational effort to go in vain. However, defeating the strong Indian will take some beating.

India U19 vs Bangladesh U19, ICC U19 CWC 2020, Final, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket Keeper – The wicket-keeper for your Dream11 team should be Dhruv Jurel (IN-U19).

India U19 vs Bangladesh U19, ICC U19 CWC 2020, Final, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – The four batsmen for your Dream11 team should be Yashasvi Jaiswal (IN-U19), Divyansh Saxena (IN-U19), Tanzid Hasan (BD-U19) and Mahmudul Hasan Joy (BD -U19).

India U19 vs Bangladesh U19, ICC U19 CWC 2020, Final, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – The all-rounder for your Dream11 team should be Shubhang Hegde (IN-U19) and Shamim Hossain (BD -U19).

India U19 vs Bangladesh U19, ICC U19 CWC 2020, Final, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – The remaining four slots of bowlers should be filled by Ravi Bishnoi (IN-U19), Kartik Tyagi (IN-U19), Atharva Ankolekar (IN-U19) and Rakibul Hasan (BD -U19).

Yashashvi Jaiswal has been enjoying a dream run in the tournament and hence, should be selected as the caption of your team while Kartik Tyagi can be chosen as vice-captain.