India and Australia will battle it out at the Sydney Cricket Ground in the first ODI. This will be the first time that the Indian team will be on national duties after the COVID -19 break. The players have been staying in the bio-security bubble. The series has been accommodated after the rescheduling of the World Cup T20 which was supposed to happen in Australia. Now the news from the centre is that Australia has won the toss and elected to bat first. Talking about the Australian side, Glenn Maxwell and Steve Smith did not have a great season in the IPL 2020. India vs Australia 1st ODI 2020 Live Score Updates.

The two would be looking to iron out all the shortcomings and get going for the team. The return of Marcus Stoinis is a great boost to the team and the Aussies would like to take the maximum advantage of the kind of form that Stoinis has shown. On the other hand, India will miss out on Rohit Sharma who has been ousted due to injury concerns. Also with KL Rahul being on number three, we could have Mayank Agarwal who could open alongside Shikhar Dhawan. Now, let's have a look at the playing XI details of both teams below:

Australia: Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini

