India are set to take on Australia in the first match of the three-game T20I series on September 20 (Tuesday). The match will be played at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali and is slated to start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). This series is like a warm-up session for both teams as they are getting ready for the T20 World Cup 2022 which is going to be started in October. The Men in Blue will head into this game off the back of a commanding victory over Afghanistan in Asia Cup 2022 earlier this month. However, their journey in the continental tournament was not something to cheer for as they failed to qualify for the showdown game. For Australia, they enter this contest following a clean sweep of the ODI series against New Zealand. IND Likely Playing XI for 1st T20I vs AUS: Check Predicted Indian XI for India vs Australia Cricket Match in Mohali

India are currently a relieved side after their star batter Virat Kohli found his form lately, following his 71st century against Mohammad Nabi's side in Dubai. Rohit Sharma's team holds a better head-to-head record in T20Is against the Aussies with 13 wins in 21 games. The visitors will look to edge their opponents here in a bid to get off to a winning start. A high-scoring scenario is expected this Tuesday.

Mohali Weather Report:

Mohali Weather Report (Photo Courtesy: ACUweather.com)

The weather is not going to change much for this game. The temperatures have hovered around from around 30-34 degrees Celsius and Tuesday, it is going to be no different. But there would once again be a lot of humidity, which might make it uncomfortable for the players out in the middle.

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium Pitch Report:

The pitch is going to be batting-friendly one and the team which gets to bat first would plan on maximizing the powerplay. Spinners might have a role to play as the game goes on. Once again, a high-scoring encounter is expected.

