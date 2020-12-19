Australia defeated India by eight wickets in the first Test at Adelaide Oval. The Test match lasted three days after India were bundled out for just 36 runs in their second innings. It is now India’s lowest Test total, previously it was 42 against England in 1974 at Lord’s. India had secured a first innings lead of 53 runs and that left Australia with 90 runs to win the Test. The home side reached the target in the second session with Joe Burns and Matthew Wade scoring unbeaten 51 and 33 respectively. Lowest Totals in Test Cricket: India Fold for 36 Runs Against Australia, Take a Look at Top 10 Lowest Scores in Longer Format of the Game.

India resumed third day’s play on an overnight score of 9 for one and soon were reduced to 15 for five. It became worse for the visitors as Josh Hazlewood kept striking to register his eighth five-wicket haul in Tests. India were restricted to 36 after Mohammed Shami was hit on the arm. Shami was unable to continue and thus was forced to retired hurt. Meanwhile, let’s have a look at some stats from the first Test. India’s Lowest Total in Test Cricket: Virat Kohli and Co. Break Infamous 46-Year Old Record After Being Restricted to 36.

# 36 is now India’s lowest Test total.

# 36 is also lowest Test total in a day-night Test match.

# It is also joint-fifth lowest Test total overall.

# Josh Hazlewood became the 18th Australian bowler to claim 200 Test wickets.

# Hazlewood also scalped his 8th five-wicket haul in Tests.

# This is Virat Kohli’s first defeat as captain after winning the Toss in a Test match.

# 19 is the fewest runs added by India’s top-6 in a Test innings where all six dismissed.

# Cheteshwar Pujara was out duck for a second time in Australia in Tests.

# Mayank Agarwal became third-fastest Indian to score 1000 Test runs.

# This was only the second instance in the history of Test cricket when all 11 batsmen in a team failed to reach the double figures in an innings.

# 2008 and 2020 are the only years Virat Kohli failed to score an international century after making his debut.

The teams will now travel to Melbourne for the second Test, which starts from December 26 onwards. India will be without Kohli who will travel back to home to attend the birth of his first child. Ajinkya Rahane will lead the Indian team in absence of Kohli.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 19, 2020 01:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).