The action in the India’s tour of Australia 2020-21 now shifts to longer format of the game. The two teams will face-off in the four-match Test series, which starts with the pink-ball Test in Adelaide. Australia won the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series 2-1 and then India walked away with the honours in the T20I series. Both the teams will now have their eyes set on the Test series. AUS vs IND 1st Test 2020: Moises Henriques in, Sean Abbott Out of Australia Squad for Adelaide Gam.

Australia have some injury concerns ahead of the series opener. The Australian squad has already witnessed few changes after Will Pucovski and Sean Abbott were ruled out of the first Test. There are other injury concerns as well for the home side. Ahead of the series, Indians played two practice matches. Captain Virat Kohli will be available for the visitors for the first Test only and then he will fly back home to be with his wife Anushka Sharma for the birth of their first child. IND vs AUS 1st Test 2020: Marcus Harris Added To Australia Squad, Will Pucovski Ruled Out.

IND vs AUS Tests Head-to-Head

India and Australia have faced each other 98 times in Tests. Australia ends the head-to-head record with 42 wins, while India have won 28 of those. 27 matches have ended in draw while one Test finished as a tie. Out of the 98 Tests between these two teams, 48 have been played in Australia. Apparently, home team has won 29 matches while India just seven Tests. 12 Test matches between these two teams in Australia have ended in draw.

IND vs AUS 1st Test 2020 Key Players

Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah will hold the key for India in this pink ball Test. In Australian camp, Steve Smith and Pat Cummins will be the key players to watch out for.

IND vs AUS 1st Test 2020 Mini Battles

Josh Hazlewood has dismissed Virat Kohli four times in a row in ODIs. The pacer will be looking to undone the Indian skipper in the longer format as well. So, it will be a great contest to witness Kohli defend his wicket against Hazlewood. Bumrah vs Marnus Labuschagne will be another mini-battle to watch out for.

IND vs AUS 1st Test 2020 Venue

The first Test between India and Australia will be played at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide. It will be a day-night encounter and will be played with the pink ball. Limited number of crowd will be allowed inside the stadium.

IND vs AUS 1st Test 2020 Match Timings

The first game of the series between India and Australia is scheduled to start at 09:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and 02:30 pm local time.

IND vs AUS 1st Test 2020 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Sony Pictures Networks hold the official broadcasting rights of the India tour of Australia 2020-21. The 1st Test will be telecast live on Sony SIX, Sony TEN 1, Sony Ten 3 and its HD channels. The live online streaming of the IND vs AUS 1st Test will be available on Sony’s OTT platform SonyLiv.

IND vs AUS 1st Test 2020 Likely Playing XIs

India Likely Playing XI: Virat Kohli (C), Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Rishabh Pant (WK), R. Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

Australia Likely Playing XI: Tim Paine (C, WK), Marnus Labuschagne Steve Smith, Joe Burns, David Warner, Travis Head ,Pat Cummins (VC), Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, James Pattinson.

