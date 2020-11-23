Fans should brace themselves to witness high-voltage cricket action as Virat Kohli’s men are back in international cricket after the coronavirus-induced halt and their first assignment is against Australia down under. The two cricket powerhouses will be locking horns in three ODIs, as many T20Is and four Test matches, starting from November 27. Although contest in India vs Australia matches has always been tight, the upcoming series holds even higher significance as the matches will be played under the new norms amid the bio-secure bubble. Hence, it will be interesting to see how the players will tackle those challenges. India vs Australia 2020-21: 4 Records & Stats You Need to Know Ahead of the IND vs AUS ODI Series.

With the pitches helping the pacers and boundaries being on the larger side, scoring runs on Australian soil isn’t a bread and butter task. Also, Australia have named some prominent bowlers over the years in the form of Glenn McGrath, Brett Lee and Shane Warne. Regardless of the fact, many Indian batsmen have managed to make an impact. The short deliveries were pulled while the full-length deliveries were driven all over the park. As the three-match series takes a countdown, let’s look at India’s top-five run scores in ODIs down under. India vs Australia Head-to-Head Record in ODIs.

India's Highest Run-Scorer in ODIs Down Under!!

S.NO. Name Matches Runs 100/50 Average Strike Rate 1. Rohit Sharma 19 990 4/2 58.23 90.99 2. Sachin Tendulkar 25 740 1/5 30.83 70.74 3. MS Dhoni 21 684 0/5 45.60 72.30 4. Virat Kohli 15 629 3/2 44.92 87.60 5. Sunil Gavaskar 13 456 0/5 41.45 59.92

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma – the top-placed batsman in the above list – will not be a part of the upcoming series owing to the hamstring injury. Nevertheless, the likes of KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan and skipper Virat Kohli are very well able to pile a mountain of runs. At the same time, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Navdeep Saini are most likely to form a pace trio while Ravindra Jadeja and Yuzvendra Chahal will do the damage with their spinning deliveries.

