India and Australia are all set to take on each other in the second T20I in Sydney at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The Indian team has already won the first T20I by 11 runs and a win here would mean that Virat Kohli and men would walk away with a series win. On one hand where the visiting team would be wanting to walk away with a series win, on the other Australian team would be looking to make a comeback. In this article, let's have a look at the weather and the pitch report. IND vs AUS 2nd T20I 2020: Nathan Lyon Replaces Cameron Green in Australia T20 Squad.

The weather will be a bit warmer as compared to Canberra as the match starts off with the temperature of around 28 degrees Celcius and then will gradually reduce by a degree with each passing hour. We will have the sun shining brightly until 7.00 pm local time. Here comes the best news that the rains will stay at bay and the fans can enjoy the full game. Here's the snapshot of the weather below: India vs Australia 2nd T20I 2020 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs AUS in Sydney.

India vs Australia 2nd T20I 2020 weather report

Pitch Report:

The wicket in Sydney favours the batsmen and it is very likely that things don't change for the second T20I match as well. However, the pacers will have something to cheer for with the new ball and the batsmen will have to be careful for the first few overs.

