India would be squaring off against Australia in the 2nd T20I of the three-game series on Friday, September 23. After a disappointing show, especially with the ball in hand, India would be aiming to stage a comeback in this must-win contest of the series. A massive 200+ total was not enough for India to guarantee a win in the 1st T20I with Australia's batters blazing their way to a finish with four balls to spare. Rohit Sharma and his men have their tasks cut out as they look to pull one back and draw level in the series. IND Likely Playing XI for 2nd T20I vs AUS: Check Predicted Indian XI for India vs Australia Cricket Match in Nagpur

India's batting is unlikely to see any change in this match. But there are changes expected in the bowling department, especially if Jasprit Bumrah is fit and ready to be part of the XI. The 2nd T20I would be played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. Ahead of the India vs Australia 2nd T20I, let us take a look at what the weather might be and the pitch can behave like in the game.

Nagpur Weather Report

Expected weather in Nagpur at the time of IND vs AUS 2nd T20I 2022 Match (Source: Accuweather)

The weather for the IND vs AUS 2nd T20I 2022 might turn out to be a spoilsport. There were reports that the training session for Team India had to be cancelled due to heavy rainfall and one cannot rule out the possibility of the heavens opening up and interrupting the clash. There's a good chance that it would rain, right from the time of the toss itself, according to the weather report and fans would only hope that it turns out otherwise.

VCA Stadium Pitch Report

The Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur would be the host of the India vs Australia 2nd T20I 2022 on Friday. The pitch at this stadium would offer something for both the batters and bowlers. But an interesting thing that has to be noted here is that chasing teams have struggled in the past. The team who wins the toss might just have a bat first to also counter the dew factor, which might kick in in the second innings, especially with a cloudy and rainy weather.

