Indian bowlers, led by ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah, came out with a brilliant bowling performance on day one of the Boxing Day Test being played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Losing the toss, the Indian team, led by stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane, first bowled out the hosts for a paltry 195 and then ended the day at 36/1, trailing by 159 runs. For Australia, Marnus Labuschagne was the highest scorer as he amassed 48 runs off 132 balls before becoming the first Test scalp of debutant pacer Mohammad Siraj.

The hosts, after electing to bat, lost the wicket of opener Joe Burns early with Bumrah having him caught behind for duck. Left-handed opener Matthew Wade, who played aggressively for his 39-ball 30, helped Australia move to 35 before off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin removed him. India vs Australia 2nd Test 2020 Day 2 Live Streaming Online on DD Sports, Sony LIV and Sony SIX: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs AUS on TV, Online and Listen to Live Radio Commentary.

Soon Ashwin had Steve Smith for 0. However, Labuschagne and Travis Head made sure Australia didn't lose any further wicket going into Lunch. Resuming the second session at 65/3, Labuschagne and Head shared a 86-run partnership before Bumrah got Head caught at slips by Rahane. Labuschagne, who had survived a couple of lbw calls and a blow on the helmet as well, looked all set for a well-deserved half century until got out against Siraj, just two runs short of the milestone. Rishabh Pant Channels Inner MS Dhoni, Advices Ravi Ashwin on How to Dismiss Matthew Wade (Watch Video).

In the final session, the visitors didn't let go off the pressure and Siraj was the first one to get rewarded as he had Green out lbw at his individual score of 12. Paine, who had earlier survived a close run out call, couldn't stay long at the crease and went back to the dressing room after scoring with 13. Towards the end, Nathan Lyon contributed with valuable 20 as Australia got bundled out for 195 inside 73 overs.