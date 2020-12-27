India and Australia will face each other on Day 2 of the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on December 27, 2020 (Sunday). Following the end of Day 1’s play, the visitors are placed better if the two sides at the moment and will look to carry the momentum to take a lead in the game and add more pressure over the hosts. Meanwhile, fans searching for IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 2 live streaming, can scroll down below for more details. Virat Kohli Hails Team India's Display on Day 1 of 2nd Test vs Australia.

Jasprit Bumrah and Ravi Ashwin were brilliant on the day for India as the duo picked seven wickets between them. Mohammad Siraj also impressed on his debut for the national side dismissing Marnus Labuschage, while Shubman Gill looked solid white batting. Australia, need quick wickets to get back into the game or the result could soon slip away from their grasp. Rishabh Pant Channels Inner MS Dhoni, Advices Ravi Ashwin on How to Dismiss Matthew Wade (Watch Video).

India vs Australia, 2nd Test Match 2020 Day 2 Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

India vs Australia 2nd Test will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The match will be live from December 27, 2020 (Sunday) with day 2 starting at 05:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

India vs Australia, 2nd Test Match 2020 Day 2 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Fans can live telecast India vs Australia Test series on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Network is the official broadcaster of India’s Tour of Australia 2020-21. So fans can watch day 2 of the IND vs AUS 2nd Test match live on Sony SIX, Sony TEN 1, and Sony TEN 3. The Test matches will not be live on DD Sports for DD Free Dish users. Sony TEN 3/HD will live telecast the game in Hindi.

India vs Australia, 2nd Test Match 2020 Day 2 Free Live Streaming Online

Since Sony Network holds the official broadcasting rights for India’s Tour of Australia, live streaming of India vs Australia 2nd Test will be available on Sony Network’s OTT platform SonyLiv. Fans can live stream day 2 of the IND vs AUS 2nd Test by either downloading the SonyLiv app or vising the website. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also live stream the game on JIO TV and Airtel XStream.

India vs Australia, 2nd Test Match 2020 Day 2 Ball-By-Ball Commentary, Live Score Updates and Audio Commentary on Prasar Bharti Sports

Live-action of India vs Australia 2nd Test match will also be available on radio. Fans can tune in to All India Radio and listen to the live commentary for day 2 of IND vs AUS 2nd Test match. Prasar Bharti Sports’ YouTube channel will also be live streaming the radio commentary.

