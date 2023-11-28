IND vs AUS 3rd T20I Free Live Streaming Online: India takes on Australia in the third T20I of the five-match series. The Men in Blue lead the series 2-0 and will be looking to seal it in this fixture. Australia, who will be without some of the World Cup-players, will be aiming to open their account in the series. Steve Smith, Adam Zampa, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis and Sean Abbott have been withdrawn from the squad while Travis Head continues to be with the team. Australia Announce Squad for Remaining T20Is Against India, Make Six Changes.

Both the games thus far in the series were high-scoring ones. While India chased down 209 in the series opener, in the second game they set Australia mammoth 236 runs to win. The momentum definitely is with India and the home side will be looking to continue the winning run. India are unlikely to make any changes to the playing XI.

When is India vs Australia, 3rd T20I 2023 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

India takes on Australia in the third match of the five-game T20I series on Tuesday, November 28. The IND vs AUS 3rd T20I 2023 match will be played at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, Assam and it will start at 07:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). 'Silence….' Jasprit Bumrah's Cryptic Instagram Story Goes Viral, Unfollows Mumbai Indians.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs Australia, 3rd T20I 2023 Match?

Sports18 Network is the official broadcaster of Indian cricket and will provide the live telecast of India vs Australia T20I series. The IND vs AUS 3rd T20I live telecast will be available on Sports18 1 in English, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu language. For Hindi commentary of IND vs AUS 3rd T20I fans can tune into Colors Cineplex. India vs Australia live telecast is also available on DD Sports but for DD Free Dish users only, For live streaming details of IND vs AUS, scroll below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of India vs Australia 3rd T20I 2023 Match?

With Sports18 holding the broadcast rights, JioCinema will provide the free live streaming of IND vs AUS T20I series online. Fans can access JioCinema mobile app or website to watch free live streaming of IND vs AUS 3rd T20I online in 11 languages, including Bhojpuri and Punjabi.

