India is leading the five-match T20I series by 2-0 as they have been able to win the first two matches of the series and now will be looking forward to the series win by winning the third one too. The third T20i of the series will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday, November 28. The last game of India and Australia was a high-scoring contest in which India showed a dominant batting style. India vs Australia 3rd T20I 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H, and Other Things You Need To Know About IND vs AUS Cricket Match in Guwahati

India's young batting lineup continues to be a problem for Australia. In head-to-head T20is India has a better record against Australia. India's bowling attack also came in as a very big help for team India to win their second match of the five-match series. The young Indian team continues to make a statement.

Guwahati Weather Report

Guwahati Weather Report (Source: Accuweather.com)

The weather in Guwahati on Tuesday, November 28 will be clear and it is good news for the cricket fans and also for the spectators who will be joining to watch the match live in the stadium. The temperatures will vary between 19-21 degrees Celsius.

Barsapara Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch is mostly made for batters as the ball reaches the bat nicely. Another high-scoring game can be expected due to the pitch conditions.

