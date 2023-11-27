India is currently leading the five-match T20I series against Australia by 2-0. Having won both of the first two matches India is looking strong and making a comeback after the ODI World Cup loss. The next match between India and Australia will be played on Tuesday, November 28. It will be the third match of the series. Indian Fast Bowler Prasidh Krishna Praises Axar Patel and Ravi Bishnoi Following India's 44-Run Victory Against Australia in 2nd T20I 2023 at Thiruvananthapuram

In the last game of the five-match series team India displayed a very dominant style of batting in which three players scored a half-century namely, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Ishan Kishan. Also, Rinku Singh displayed a very fearless style of batting during the Indian innings while batting first. Rinku scored 31 runs off just nine balls taking India to a score of 235 runs at the loss of four wickets.

Australia on the other hand did not look very confident as the top-order tumbled in front of the Indian bowling attack. Prasidh Krishna and Ravi Bishnoi scalped three wickets each to restrict the Australia batting lineup to just 191 runs for the loss of nine wickets. Marcus Stoinis was the top scorer from the Australian side as he scored 45 runs off just 25 balls.

India vs Australia Head-to-Head in T20Is

India and Australia have played 28 times against each other for the T20Is. India has won 17 matches and Australia has only managed to win 10 matches and one of the matches ended up in a no-result contest.

India vs Australia 3rd T20I Key Players

Ruturaj Gaikwad Yashasvi Jaiswal Ravi Bishnoi Marcus Stoinis Matthew Wade

India vs Australia 3rd T20I Venue and Match Timing

India vs Australia 3rd T20I match will be played at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, Assam. The IND vs AUS match of the Australia Tour of India will begin at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

India vs Australia 3rd T20I Live Streaming Online and Telecast

Fans can watch India vs Australia's 3rd T20I match on Sports 18 and Colors Cineplex. The live streaming of this match will be available on the JioCinema app and website. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Fifties Help India to a 44-Run Win Against Australia; Men in Blue Take 2–0 Series Lead

India vs Australia 3rd T20I Likely XIs

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan (Wk), Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Tilak Varma, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidha Krishna

Australia: Steve Smith, Matt Short, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (C)(Wk), Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Tanveer Sangha

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 27, 2023 05:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).