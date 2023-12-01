India will be going head-to-head against Australia for the fourth T20I of the five-match series. Australia did manage to win in the third match of the series and kept the series alive. Although India leads the series 2-1, there were slight problems in their bowling attack which led to their defeat against Australia in the fourth T20I of the five-match series. Glenn Maxwell once again turned up for Australia and struck the boundary on the last ball to win the game. Maxwell scored a crucial 104 runs in just 48 balls. India Likely Playing XI for 4th T20I vs Australia: Check Predicted Indian 11 for Cricket Match in Raipur

All three previous matches of the five-match T20I series between India and Australia were the high-scoring ones. 200-plus totals were seen in all three games. Indian team does have the advantage of the home ground heading into the fourth game as well, but it will be interesting to see how Australia will manage to keep the series alive cause if India wins the series will be over as India already leads the series 2-1.

When is India vs Australia, 4th T20I 2023 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

India will be taking on Australia in the fourth game of the five-match T20I series on Friday, December 1. The IND vs AUS 4th T20I 2023 match will be played at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur and is scheduled to start at 7:00 OM IST (Indian Standard Time). India Squads for South Africa Tour Announced: Rohit Sharma to Lead in Tests, Suryakumar Yadav in T20Is and KL Rahul in ODIs

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs Australia, 4th T20I 2023 Match?

Sports18 Network is the official broadcaster of Indian cricket and will provide the live telecast of the India vs Australia T20I series. The IND vs AUS 4th T20I live telecast will be available on Sports18 1 in English, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu language. For Hindi commentary of IND vs AUS 4th T20I, fans can tune into Colors Cineplex. India vs Australia live telecast is also available on DD Sports but for DD Free Dish users only, For live streaming details of IND vs AUS, scroll below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of India vs Australia 4th T20I 2023 Match?

With Sports18 holding the broadcast rights, JioCinema will provide free live streaming of the IND vs AUS T20I series online. Fans can access JioCinema mobile app or website to watch free live streaming of IND vs AUS 4th T20I online in 11 languages, including Bhojpuri and Punjabi.

