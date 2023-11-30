After the defeat in the previous game, India is still leading the five-match T20I series against Australia by 2-1. In the third T20I, the bowlers of the Indian cricket team were not able to do enough as the Australian batting lineup chased the target of 223 runs in the last ball in which Glenn Maxwell scored a very crucial 104 not out in just 48 balls. Glenn Maxwell took Australia across the finish line as he scored a boundary on the last ball while chasing the total. India and Australia will be playing their next game of the series on Friday, December 1. BCCI Likely to Request Rohit Sharma to Captain India in T20Is; Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer to Be Back for Test Series in South Africa

The top-order of the Indian batting lineup was looking in jeopardy, but Ruturaj was there at the crease to back the Indian cricket team, as he scored a hefty 123 runs in just 57 balls making it his maiden T20I century, also Ruturaj Gaikwad went not out. Later Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Verma helped India to put a total of 222 runs on board with their cameos.

From Australia, bowler Jason Behrendorff just gave away 12 runs in his four-over spell. But the spin bowling attack from Australia did not go very well as Maxwell got hit for 30 runs in the single over he bowled. While chasing Australia started off decently but was eventually led to victory by Glenn Maxwell and captain Matthew Wade.

India vs Australia Head-to-Head in T20Is

India and Australia have played 29 times against each other for the T20Is. India has won 17 matches and Australia has only managed to win 11 matches and one of the matches ended up in a no-result contest.

India vs Australia 4th T20I Key Players

Ruturaj Gaikwad Rinku Singh Ravi Bishnoi Glenn Maxwell Jason Behrendorff

India vs Australia 4th T20I Venue and Match Timing

India vs Australia 4th T20I match will be played at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, Raipur. The IND vs AUS match of the Australia Tour of India will begin at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

India vs Australia 4th T20I Live Streaming Online and Telecast

Fans can watch India vs Australia's 4th T20I match on Sports 18 and Colors Cineplex. The live streaming of this match will be available on the JioCinema app and website. Virat Kohli Ends Decade Long Partnership With Manager Bunty Sajdeh, Unfollows Cornerstone Owner On Social Media

India vs Australia 4th T20I Likely XIs

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan (Wk), Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Tilak Varma, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar

Australia: Travis Head, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (C)(Wk), Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Ellis, Kane Richardson, Tanveer Sangha

