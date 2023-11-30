Australia kept their hopes alive for the five-match T20I series as they defeated India in their last game by five wickets. Glenn Maxwell took Australia across the finishing line as he scored a wonderful 104 runs in just 48 balls. Although India is still leading the series by 2-1. Australia will now have the chance to equalize the series and take control of it. The fourth T20I of the series will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur on Friday, December 1. This series has produced high-scoring contests for now. India vs Australia 4th T20I 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H, and Other Things You Need To Know About IND vs AUS Cricket Match in Raipur

Both India and Australia consist of young guns and are looking almost equal. India's bowling attack other than Ravi Bishnoi faded away as they were unable to defend the total of 223 runs which is considered to be on the high-scoring side. Indian team can make changes in their bowling lineup while stepping foot in the fourth match of the series.

Raipur Weather Report

Raipur Weather Report (Source: Accuweather.com)

The weather conditions in Raipur on Friday, December 1 will be clear it is good news for the cricket fans and also for the spectators who will be joining to watch the match live in the stadium. The temperature will vary between 22-26 degrees Celsius.

Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch will provide an even surface for both bowlers and batsmen. Dew can be a huge factor and can force captains to opt to bowl first.

