The contest was almost even on the opening 1 of India vs Australia 4th Test at the Gabba in Brisbane. At stumps on Day 1, the home team was 274/5 with Tim Paine and Cameron Green unbeaten on 38 and 28. Marnus Labuschangne was the stand-out performer of the day as he smashed his fifth Test ton, putting his side on the driver’s seat. Just when the Aussies looked firmly on command, debutant T Natarajan brought the visitors back in the hunt with two quick wickets. The deciding clash is indeed poised at the moment, which makes the second day even more crucial. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast, and other details for IND vs AUS 4th Test Day 2. India vs Australia 4th Test 2021 Day 1 Stat Highlights.

Earlier in the day, Tim Paine elected to bat first at the Gabba after winning the toss. While Marcus Harris replaced injured opener Will Pucovski in Australia’s playing XI, India were forced to make four changes - Mayank Agarwal, T Natarajan, Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar replaced Hanuma Vihari, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah. Although the visitors had a depleted squad, they put up an impressive show, and the home team can’t afford to be complacent. With five wickets in hand, Australia should aim to cross the 350-run mark at least. On the other hand, India would like to take the remaining five wickets as soon as possible. Navdeep Saini Injury Update: Pacer Taken For Scans After Complains About Groin Pain.

India vs Australia, 4th Test Match 2021 Day 2 Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

India vs Australia 4th Test will be played at the Gabba in Brisbane. As the match went underway on January 15, 2021, Day 2 will take place on Saturday (January 16). The day’s play is scheduled to start at 05:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

India vs Australia, 4th Test Match 2021 Day 2 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Fans can live telecast India vs Australia Test series on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Network is the official broadcaster of India’s Tour of Australia 2020-21. So fans can watch day 1 of the IND vs AUS 4th Test match live on Sony SIX, Sony TEN 1, and Sony TEN 3. The Test matches will not be live on DD Sports for DD Free Dish users. Sony TEN 3/HD will live telecast the game in Hindi.

India vs Australia, 4th Test Match 2021 Day 2 Free Live Streaming Online

Since Sony Network holds the official broadcasting rights for India’s Tour of Australia, live streaming of India vs Australia 4th Test will be available on Sony Network’s OTT platform SonyLiv. Fans can live stream day 1 of the IND vs AUS 4th Test by either downloading the SonyLiv app or vising the website. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also live stream the game on JIO TV and Airtel XStream.

India vs Australia, 4th Test Match 2021 Day 2 Ball-By-Ball Commentary, Live Score Updates and Audio Commentary on Prasar Bharti Sports

Live-action of India vs Australia 4th Test match will also be available on radio. Fans can tune in to All India Radio and listen to the live commentary for day 1 of IND vs AUS 4th Test match. Prasar Bharti Sports’ YouTube channel will also be live streaming the radio commentary.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Mayank Agarwal, Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, T Natarajan

Australia Playing XI: Marcus Harris, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Mathew Wade, Cameron Green, Tim Paine, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

