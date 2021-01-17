After rain washed away the final session of day 2 of the India vs Australia fourth Test at The Gabba, India will resume their innings when play begins on Day 3 of the Test match. India were on 62/2 with captain Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Puajara at the crease when tea was called on the second day of the Test match before rain and poor conditions of the ground washed out the final session of play. India still trail Australia by 307 runs in their first innings and need two of their most experienced batsmen to play big knocks to be alive in the match. Meanwhile, if you are searching for the live telecast and live streaming online and other details of IND vs AUS 4th Test Day 3 please scroll down. IND vs AUS 4th Test 2021: Rohit Sharma After Being Criticised by Sunil Gavaskar for Throwing His Wicket Away With Irresponsible Shot, Says ‘That Shot Gets Me Runs, I Will Keep Playing It’.

India have lost openers Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma so far in their innings. Gill departed for just seven runs after edging a Pat Cummins delivery to Steve Smith at second slip. Rohit then struck a 49-run partnership with Pujara before throwing his wicket away while attempting to play a big shot off Nathan Lyon. The Hitman found Mitchell Star and deep mid-off and was dismissed for 44 runs. Earlier, Australia were bundled for 369 with debutants T Natarajan, Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur taking three wickets each. IND vs AUS 4th Test 2021: Australia Spinner Nathan Lyon Says ‘Will Try To Aim at the Crack Outside Off-Stump’.

India vs Australia, 4th Test Match 2021 Day 3 Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

India vs Australia fourth Test match is being played at The Gabba in Brisbane. The match started on January 15. Day 3 of the Test will take place on Sunday (January 17) and the play is scheduled to start at 05:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

India vs Australia, 4th Test Match 2021 Day 3 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Fans can watch the live telecast of India vs Australia fourth Test match on Sony Sports channels. Since Sony Pictures Network is the official broadcaster of India’s Tour of Australia 2020-21, fans can watch day 3 of the IND vs AUS 4th Test match live on Sony SIX, Sony TEN 1, and Sony TEN 3. The Test match will, however, not be live on DD Sports for DD Free Dish users. Sony TEN 3/HD will live telecast the game in Hindi.

India vs Australia, 4th Test Match 2021 Day 3 Free Live Streaming Online

Live streaming of India vs Australia 4th Test will be available on Sony Network’s OTT platform SonyLiv. Fans can live stream day 3 of the IND vs AUS 4th Test by either downloading the SonyLiv app or vising the sonyliv.com website. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also catch the game live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream apps.

India vs Australia, 4th Test Match 2021 Day 3 Ball-By-Ball Commentary, Live Score Updates and Audio Commentary on Prasar Bharti Sports

Live-action of India vs Australia 4th Test match will also be available on radio. Fans can tune in to All India Radio and listen to the live commentary for day 3 of IND vs AUS 4th Test match. Prasar Bharti Sports’ YouTube channel will also be live streaming the match with radio commentary.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Mayank Agarwal, Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, T Natarajan.

Australia Playing XI: Marcus Harris, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Mathew Wade, Cameron Green, Tim Paine, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

