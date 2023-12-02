India and Australia meet in the final chapter of what has been an enthralling five-match T20I series, on December 3 in Bengaluru. The Men in Blue have already won the series 3-1 with Rinku Singh and Axar Patel shining in the hosts' 20-run win in Raipur. With the series already in the bag, the India vs Australia 5th T20I is a dead rubber but fans are expected to gather in numbers to witness a young exciting side under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav end the series on a high. Not very long ago, the same opposition shattered a billion dreams of winning the ICC Cricket World Cup and India, by winning the series, have ensured that they have had some measure of redemption. As India gear up to take on Australia in the fifth T20I, fans will also have an eye on the weather. Rinku Singh Reveals Secret Behind His Humongous Six in IND vs AUS 4th T20I 2023.

The match might be inconsequential in terms of the outcome of this series but it is important for India with the tour of South Africa coming up. The Men in Blue would want their top stars like Shreyas Iyer and also Suryakumar Yadav to score consistently, which would be a big positive, given that teams are preparing for the T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and the USA.

Bengaluru Weather Report

Expected weather in Bengaluru at the time of IND vs AUS 5th T20I (Source: Accuweather)

Good news for cricket fans as there is no sign of rainfall at the time of the India vs Australia 5th T20I. The temperature will hover around between 22-23 degrees Celsius and there might be dew later on in the second innings, which might make the captain, who wins the toss, opt to bowl first. Australian Fan Chants ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai…Vande Mataram’ During IND vs AUS 4th T20I 2023 in Raipur, Video Goes Viral!

IND vs AUS 5th T20I M Chinnaswamy Stadium Pitch Report

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium is a high-scoring ground with short boundaries. The batters find it ideal to play the big shots and with the kind of totals this series has already seen, fans can also expect yet a flurry of runs on Sunday. The captain who wins the toss might want to chase since it is hard to contain runs at this venue.

