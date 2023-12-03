The five-match T20 series between a new-look Indian team and Australia will conclude with the fifth and final game in Bengaluru. India have already taken an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series with a win in the last match where the bowling unit for the hosts stepped up and made themselves count. Defending a target of 175 is never easy on Indian pitches but the likes of Axar Patel and Deepak Chahar stepped up when it mattered the most. Australia would not have been too perturbed by the loss though as it is fielding many inexperienced players ahead of a busy T20 schedule in the next year. India versus Australia will be telecasted on the Sports18 network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 7:00 pm IST. India vs Australia, 5th T20I 2023, Bengaluru Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Shivam Dubey and Washington Sundar have not yet got an opportunity to feature for India and the duo will be hoping to be part of the playing eleven. Axar Patel is an integral member of the T20 squad for the Men in Blue but he could do with some rest. Skipper Surya Kumar Yadav and Rinku Yadav have been in terrific form with the bat and the duo will once again look to shine on the big stage.

Skipper Matthew Wade and Travis Head are the key players with the bat for Australia and the duo will need to come away with a plan to tackle spin well. Ben Dwarshuis was expensive but picked up key wickets in the last game. He alongside Tanveer Sangha will be the pick of the bowlers for the visiting Australians. Rinku Singh Reveals Secret Behind His Humongous Six in IND vs AUS 4th T20I 2023.

When is India vs Australia, 5th T20I 2023 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

India will be lock horns against Australia in the fifth and final T20I of the series on Sunday, December 3. The IND vs AUS 5th T20I 2023 match will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru and it will begin at 7:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Bhojpuri Commentary During Suryakumar Yadav’s Trademark Scoop Shot in IND vs AUS T20I 2023 Goes Viral (Watch Video).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs Australia, 5th T20I 2023 Match?

Sports18 Network is the official broadcaster of Indian cricket and will provide the live telecast of the India vs Australia T20I series. The IND vs AUS 5th T20I live telecast will be available on Sports18 1 in English, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu language. For Hindi commentary of IND vs AUS 4th T20I, fans can tune into Colors Cineplex. India vs Australia live telecast is also available on DD Sports but for DD Free Dish users only, For live streaming details of IND vs AUS, scroll below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of India vs Australia 5th T20I 2023 Match?

With Sports18 holding the broadcast rights, JioCinema will provide free live streaming of the IND vs AUS T20I series online. Fans can access the JioCinema mobile app or website to watch free live streaming of the IND vs AUS 4th T20I online in 11 languages, including Bhojpuri and Punjabi.

