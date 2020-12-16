After winning the T20I series, India is all set to take on Australia in the first Test match which starts on December 17, 2020. The match will be played at the Adelaide Oval and will end on December 21, 2020. The match will have fans occupying 50 per cent of seats. Now in this article, we shall bring to you the weather report for the five days in Adelaide. Here's a piece of good news for all the fans that the rains will stay away from the game and the followers can enjoy the full game for all the five days. India vs Australia 1st Test 2020 Preview.

On the first day of the match, the temperature will be hovering at around 17 degree Celcius on the higher side. The temperature will be around 13 degree Celcius on the lower side. On the following day, the temperature will be around 19 degree Celcius on the higher side and 13 degree Celcius on the lower side. The day will be partly sunny and cool. Whereas day three will be sunny and pleasant. Even on Sunday the weather will be sunny and on day 5, will have showers in the morning and there could be passing showers in the day. Now, let's have a look at the snapshot of the weather below:

Adelaide weather report (Photo Credits: Accuweather.com)

Pitch Report:

The deck at the Adelaide Cricket Ground is expected to be good for batsmen. Nothing much is expected to change. Spinners will come into play in the later part of the match. Steve Smith Fit for India vs Australia 1st Test Despite Sore Back, Says Aussie Captain Tim Paine.

The Indian cricket team today was seen sweating it out in the nets. The team would be wanting to have a wing start in the four-game Test series.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 16, 2020 08:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).