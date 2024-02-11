IND U19 vs AUS U19 Free Live Streaming Online: Two top teams see themselves yet again fighting for supremacy and this time in the final of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2024. Both India and Australia are unbeaten in the tournament and now face each other to get their hands on the trophy. India outplayed hosts South Africa in a close game to make it to the semis. Australia too managed to cross the line in a thriller against Pakistan. Meanwhile, for IND U19 vs AUS U19 World Cup 2024 live streaming online and live telecast details, scroll down. ICC U19 World Cup 2024: Record Favours India Ahead of the High-Voltage Final Against Australia.

India will be looking to clinch their record sixth ICC Under-19 World Cup as they meet Australia for the third time in the final. On previous two occasions (2012 and 2018), India emerged victorious against Australia. Toss could play a crucial role in this contest as in both the semifinals at the venue, teams won batting second but not convincingly.

India U19 vs Australia U19 ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup 2024 Final Match Time in IST and Date

India U19 vs Australia U19 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 Final match will be played at the Sahara Park Willowmoore Cricket Stadium in Benoni on February 11, 2024 (Sunday). The IND U19 vs AUS U19 final match is scheduled to start at 01:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time), and 10:00 am local time.

India U19 vs Australia U19 Live Telecast in India (TV channel in India) ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup 2024 Final Match

Fans can enjoy the live action of India U19 vs Australia U19 on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the ICC U19 World Cup 2024 in India. The IND vs AUS U19 match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada TV channels in India. IND vs AUS, ICC U19 World Cup 2024 Final: Funny Memes Go Viral As India Take On Australia in Yet Another Summit Clash.

India U19 vs Australia U19 Live Streaming Online ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup 2024 Final Match

As official broadcast rights are with Star Sports network, its OTT platform- Hotstar will provide the live online streaming of ICC Under-19 CWC 2024. So, the IND U19 vs AUS U19 final match live streaming online will be available on its mobile app and official website. The IND U19 vs AUS U19 free live streaming online is available on Disney+ Hotstar mobile app.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2024 09:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).